Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

FUTY stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.