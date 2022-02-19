Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

