Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 9,421,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,232,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

