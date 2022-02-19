Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 202,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 247,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.
