Globalstar, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globalstar in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.