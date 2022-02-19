Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Shares Down 3.1%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 2,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.
About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)
