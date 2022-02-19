Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Shares Down 3.1%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 2,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Get Globaltrans Investment alerts:

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.