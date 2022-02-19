Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Globant by 0.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Globant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

