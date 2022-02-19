Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.45. 417,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

