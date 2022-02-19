Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.45. 417,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

