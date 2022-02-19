Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $66.25. 1,474,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Globus Medical by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

