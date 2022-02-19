Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend by 553.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.08 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.