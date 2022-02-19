Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 4,550,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.