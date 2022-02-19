Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 110,035 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 176.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,035 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

