Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 113,985 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 113,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

