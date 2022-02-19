Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 186,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE MTRN opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

