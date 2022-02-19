Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,663 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

