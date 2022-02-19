GoNetwork (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $127,387.44

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $127,387.44 and approximately $19,010.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.71 or 0.99982473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00066048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

