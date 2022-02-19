Goose Finance (EGG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,767.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $219,270.66 and $55,767.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038235 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00106311 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

