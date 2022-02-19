Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

