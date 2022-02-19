Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $487,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

