Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

