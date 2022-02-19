Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.