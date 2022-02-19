GQG Partners LLC Acquires 521,125 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $190,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 30.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.