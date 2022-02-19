GQG Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

