GQG Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548,015 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.06 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

