GQG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

