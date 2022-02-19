GQG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GQG Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $882,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,332.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

