GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $9.51 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 288,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GrafTech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GrafTech International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GrafTech International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 213,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.