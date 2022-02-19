Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $1,741,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.