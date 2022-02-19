Grant Whitney Sells 6,159 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 6,159 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $186,186.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Grant Whitney sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $292,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $81,985.27.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.68 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

