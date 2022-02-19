Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 5,097,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,411. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 282,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.