Graviton Market Capitalization Achieves $7.00 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Graviton has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $7,387.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

