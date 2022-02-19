Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

