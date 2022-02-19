Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.24 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

