Grimm (GRIMM) 1-Day Volume Tops $134.00

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Grimm has a market cap of $24,323.91 and approximately $134.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.