Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,788,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 2,169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Shares of Grupo México stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 6,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $5.65.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

