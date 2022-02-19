GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $221,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.