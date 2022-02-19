GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 30.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.20. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

