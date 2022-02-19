GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,828 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $89,525,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $65,268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.23.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $435.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

