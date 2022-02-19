Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,061,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.