Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 47,741 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,741 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,647 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

