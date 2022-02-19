Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $81.89 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $292.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

