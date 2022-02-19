Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,438 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.