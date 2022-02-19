Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.04 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

