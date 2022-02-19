Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.93

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.03), with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.89 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

