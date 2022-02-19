GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

