H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.69

Shares of H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.