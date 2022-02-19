Hamster (HAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.33 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Hamster has a total market cap of $23.33 million and $562,673.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hamster has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.35 or 0.06853549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.05 or 1.00099146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

