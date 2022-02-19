Handshake Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $97.43 million and $445,016.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.00 or 0.06949055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00287722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.00776052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00401363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00218393 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 467,143,053 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

