Handy (HANDY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,170.00

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,170.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.17 or 0.06833826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.22 or 0.99979496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

